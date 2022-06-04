Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will announce $52.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.69 million and the lowest is $51.36 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $33.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $206.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.42 million to $213.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $232.99 million, with estimates ranging from $216.52 million to $252.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

BBDC opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 341,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 62,731 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

