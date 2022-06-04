Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,733. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

