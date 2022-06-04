Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,777 Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Azul by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $29.45.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

