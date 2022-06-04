Bayesian Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

