Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $126,000 in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eargo by 3,108.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 267,396 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Eargo by 471.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Eargo during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eargo during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

Shares of EAR stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.71.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.