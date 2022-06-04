Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 12,600 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

AEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE AEVA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

