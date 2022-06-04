Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,400 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $23,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 255,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,269,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:AHT opened at $6.13 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

