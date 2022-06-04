Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $160,000 Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 642,614 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 29.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 23.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 120.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 252,808 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLN opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.32.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

