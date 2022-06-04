Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $78,000 Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $13,714,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Root by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Root by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,132,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Root by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Root alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.82.

Shares of Root stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Root Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.