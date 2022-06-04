Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Cap of $512,625.54

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $512,625.54 and $9,051.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00081739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 130.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

