Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $8.10. 4,372,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $646.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 586,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

