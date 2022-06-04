Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00078610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00255620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

