Benjamin John Kortlang Sells 25,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $196.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.18.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,157,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.