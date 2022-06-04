Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

