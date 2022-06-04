Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

BTTR opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.40.

In other news, EVP Donald Young bought 500,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 548,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,202. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 528,452 shares of company stock worth $1,063,882 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTTR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

