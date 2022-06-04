Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Trading 9.5% Higher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $553.22 and last traded at $553.22. 166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 854% from the average session volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

