BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 2.9%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $155.89 and last traded at $156.73. Approximately 12,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,336,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average of $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.29.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. BioNTech’s payout ratio is currently 2.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

