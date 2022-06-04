Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 38% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00005791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00301868 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00073378 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00066710 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 142.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

