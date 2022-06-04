BitcoinPoS Price Hits $0.0769 on Major Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $424,222.10 and $33.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,724,781 coins and its circulating supply is 5,513,327 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.