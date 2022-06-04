BitTube (TUBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,899.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $205,496.23 and $1,899.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.33 or 0.00646198 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 345,218,599 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

