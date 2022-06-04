Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 356,737 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.46. 3,131,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.