BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $13.24.
