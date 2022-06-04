BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

