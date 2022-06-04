Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BIGZ opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.