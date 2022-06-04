Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BIGZ opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.