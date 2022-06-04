BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MUC opened at $12.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

