BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $13.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

