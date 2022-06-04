BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

