BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $13.85 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 94.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.