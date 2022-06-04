Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,100 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $1,970,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 549.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

NYSE:NTR opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

