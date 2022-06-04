Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $111,000 in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MACAU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

