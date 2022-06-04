Bluefin Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

