Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.