Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,900 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,502,000 after buying an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,683,000 after buying an additional 222,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

