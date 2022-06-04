Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,906 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,906 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Brightcove at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 46,342 shares of company stock valued at $316,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

