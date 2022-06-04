Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,580,000 after acquiring an additional 916,661 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

