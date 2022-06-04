Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,737,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,350,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 439,010 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,096,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 480.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 381,934 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $41.17 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

