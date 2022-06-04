Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

