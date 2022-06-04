B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 480 ($6.07) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 560 ($7.09).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.35) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 596.78 ($7.55).

BME stock opened at GBX 383.70 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 489.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 557.79. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 381.20 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

