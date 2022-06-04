BMO Capital Markets Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 31.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 47.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

