Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $62.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BOWFF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

