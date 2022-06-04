BOMB Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $318,038.08 and $159,040.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,768.05 or 0.99979434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030803 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015818 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,379 coins and its circulating supply is 891,591 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

