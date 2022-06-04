Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as low as C$1.43. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 35,092 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -8.22.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

