Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.39. 881,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,436. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 87,480 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

