Bradesco Corretora Lowers Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Neutral

Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

KOF stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.3528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 73.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

