Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Braskem from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. Braskem has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braskem in the third quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

