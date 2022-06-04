Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $32.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

BAK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 16.2% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 158,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,380. Braskem has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

