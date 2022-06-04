Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.40. 3,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 159,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $530.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conversant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,236,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth $529,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1,848.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

