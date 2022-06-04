Brokerages Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 86,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,399. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

