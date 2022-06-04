Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after buying an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. 226,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,279. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.