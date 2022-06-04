Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

AXGN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. 270,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $388.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $22.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

