Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Billion

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) will announce $18.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.47 billion. General Electric posted sales of $18.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $76.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.54 billion to $85.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.